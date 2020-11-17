Houston Firefighters to be honored by Popeyes

HOUSTON (CW39) — Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen in the Houston-area are celebrating the holidays by donating Cajun Turkeys to the men and women of the Houston Fire Department in honor of Thanksgiving.

Popeyes will host its 17th annual luncheon and awards ceremony to honor HFD firefighters on Wednesday, Nov. 18. at 10:30 a.m. at Houston Fire Station #11 on TC Jester Blvd. A fire safety demonstration from the HFD’s Hazmat team on holiday fire safety will take place following the awards ceremony.

This year, eleven members of the HFD’s Technical Rescue Team will be honored with the “Love That Hero Award,” presented by the Houston-area Popeyes.