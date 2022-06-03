HOUSTON (KIAH) We made it to Friday and Maggie is live at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival that kicks off today at NRG stadium. The Festival starts Friday, June 3rd and run till Sunday, June 5th.

We will show you all the latest tattoo art and speak to artist from all across the country who came up with some of the newest designs. Come join us for a fun filled inked up show!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.