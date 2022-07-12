HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Houston last month.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of Telephone Road about 6:40 a.m. on June 18.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Toyota Highlander with damage to the front left panel near the vehicle’s headlight. Two surveillance photos of the vehicle are being released by police.

Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department

The male victim, 35, was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers with the HPD North Belt Patrol Division said the victim, a pedestrian, was crossing the street from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes at the above address. The driver of the suspect vehicle was traveling southbound and struck the victim. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital.At this time, there is no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information on the driver and/or the vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.