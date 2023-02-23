HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for your help to identify a man caught on video in a series of armed robberies at local fast-food restaurants. Authorities said that at least five robberies happened dating back to September 15 of last year. The wanted man is a Hispanic male believed to be between 20 and 25 years old.

How he robs businesses

Police said the man enters the place of business and at first, acts like a customer before letting others in the store know that he has a black handgun and demanding money from the registers. The robberies happened at various locations including Kolache Factory, Smoothie King, and Subway. The man then leaves the scene on foot, likely to a waiting vehicle, police said. Police have also released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

We need your help to identify a serial aggravated robbery suspect wanted in at least 5 Houston restaurant robberies dating back to Sept. 15. Please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info. @houstonpolice



Suspect description

Police said the suspect on camera is described as 5’5 to 5’8, 170 to 190 pounds. He has a light complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and appears to have a beard. He also wore a mask in all of the robberies. Police are asking the public to contact the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division with any information that could lead to the capture of the suspect.