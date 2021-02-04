Houston Traffic – Construction outlook 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39’s Shannon LaNier is LIVE all morning long with your local construction outlook for 2021. Here’s a look.

Good news for folks tired of being stuck at 69 at 610 West Loop south.

Turns out ~ at the start of the pandemic, construction was speeding up with less folks on the road.

The schedule is now changing though with more folks back on the road after several months of change.

Coming up at 7am, Shannon tells us about a major project that’s expected to last 3 more years.

About that 610 at 59/69 interchange, Shannon talks with TxDOT’s Danny Perez about what we can expect over 2021. When will it end? 2024! Here’s a look for more…