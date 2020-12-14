Houston traffic – USPS, UPS and FedEx Christmas shipping deadlines

Thanks to some petitions, phone calls, and letters appealing the station moving; the decision has been made to let the Southmore Post Office remain open, right where it is.

HOUSTON (CW39) The United States Postal Service (USPS) is facing a history making year as millions of packages are filtering through the system. This week is supposed to be the busiest shopping week ever.

A red alert at the top of the USPS website says it all. USPS is experiencing unprecedented package increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. They need your patience because an already busy shipping season is about to turn historic.

This is unprecedented because you know you have a lot of folks getting packages sent to their home. Normally they’re taking those packages to their loved ones at Christmas. This year, they’re going to send them out through the mail so those packages are getting mail basically twice.

Holiday shoppers like Amber Harris Tabor used a kiosk inside the post office and shipped early enough to ensure her packages will arrive on time.

“It’s really to kind of man that stress levels so I know that it’s off my checklist. I can be done and I know that I’ve shipped it.”

In the next week, the post office will shatter records for delivery to your doorstep, the busiest day is expected to be on Tuesday. Post office officials anticipated that this was going to happen months ago, and they prepared accordingly. “We started to plan early and brought on seasonal help early and trained them well ahead of time. We’ve arranges direct transportation, so we knew would be at high volume we were right.”

Extra employees are working around the clock and even delivering Sunday’s early mornings and late nights to get everything delivered on time. How do you ship a package right from your home or office? The click and ship feature on the post office website has become more popular than ever. It allows you to print postage and shipping labels from home and even schedule a time for a carrier to pick up packages at your door. To speed things up, you could also use the printed priority packaging available at the post office. But with shipping levels at historic highs, the best advice is to get your packages in the mail right now.

For dates to keep in mind as you prepare to meet the shipping deadlines, remember that tomorrow is the last day for USPS, UPS, and FedEx ground shipping. Need more time, watch the video below for 3-day and priority mail deadlines.