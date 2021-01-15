Houston Weather – Rain potential next week

HOUSTON (CW39) The big story today is going to be the strong winds that will gust through our area around 30 miles per hour. That’s also driving in some cooler conditions and that’s going to bring some cold nights our way the next few nights.

This the same system that we told you about yesterday with gust ranging over 100mph in North Dakota.

We don’t have a any rain for now, but a couple days in a row next week is when we could see rain in the 1-2inch range.

Adam also has your 10 day forecast in the video above. Take a look and have a safe weekend.