HOUSTON (KIAH) — Former NFL player Jake Thieneman discusses how much the persons who give the players water during the game get paid.
In a new clip he posted online, he reveals that waterboys are paid around $53,000 a year, plus perks. His video is starting to go viral as a result.
Back to the perks… They get gear, travel and getting to hang out with players.
It may sound like a lot for someone many believe just squirts water bottles and throws towels. There is actually more to the job. Waterboys are required to have a degree. They’re athletic trainers who usually have a degree. They are trainers on the athletic training staff. Degrees that qualify a waterboy include: Athletic training degress or Physical Therapy degrees. They learn to treat injuries help keep athletes healthy.
They also treat the injured players on game day and throughout the week.