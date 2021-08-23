HPD: Back to School means pay extra attention in school zones

HOUSTON (CW39) – With Students heading back to class Houston Police are asking motorists to get back in the “zone” when going through a school zone.

This week the Houston Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Division want people to think about back to school safety and the rules of the road in a school zone.

The Traffic Enforcement Division was outside Travis Elementary School at 3311 Beauchamp Street talking about back to school safety and reminding drivers to obey school zone speed limits.

