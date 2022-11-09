“Big and creative and intricate and all kinds of different shapes and designs,” says Summer Hegedus, co-owner of Peachy Keen Mums.

From dances to football games, homecoming mums took over our social media feeds this fall.

Peachy Keen Mums blossomed after co-owner Ashley Beuntello took a part time job at a floral shop during high school. Both Hegedus and Beuntello say mums are rooted in history and tradition.

“It’s been going since the early 1900s. It stated in Missouri. Students at Missou would buy real chrysanthemum flowers and get them for their dates for the homecoming games,” says Hegedus.

Once Texans caught wind on the trend, you know what happened next!

Hegedus says, “We took it to another level…It’s kind of turned into a go big or go home thing.”

According to Veuntello, mums can range anywhere from $35 to $650. And people are paying the price from all over the world.

“We’ve shipping to Germany three times….We’ve done New York, Louisiana, Georgia,” says Shannon Gonzalez. She and her husband are the owners of Mums and Kisses. They’ve turned their love for mums into a family affair.

“We have one lady that does nothing but braid. Then we have four mum makers that do nothing but make mums. He’s in the shipping, I’m running around with my head cut off. We’ve got two girls in the store. My mom pulls bows in the living room!” says Gonzalez.

The couple says as long as the customers keep calling, they’ll continue to create.

“The tradition keeps the business going and people keep buying….it’s one of those traditions that a rite of passage.”