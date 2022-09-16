HOUSTON (CW39) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW.

Liberty County toddler’s death

21-year-old Elmer Powell sits in the Liberty County jail after being charged with injury to a child in the death of 3 year old Jace Lee Davis.

The child’s mother, Lisa Davis, also arrested after authorities say both adults made a false report during the investigation into the little boy’s death.

Each of them were given a bond of half a million dollars

Robbery victims follow suspect’s getaway car

Stunning moments on the road when a couple chased down the people who robbed them as they left a Wells Fargo in Southeast Houston.

This case is one of FOUR robberies that happened at or near this Wells Fargo location.

Legionella bacteria found in water supply at Ben Taub Hospital

Three areas of Ben Taub’s Neuro Psychiatric Center have closed after legionella was found in parts of the campus water supply.

Legionella is a naturally occurring bacterium in water systems and can easily grow in stagnant water..

Harris County Health System says they are waiting for test results to come back to see if they can reopen.

Right now, we are told no one had been effected by the bacteria

