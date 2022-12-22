HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen found dead in hotel room in north Houston

Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room.

Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds inside a motel room at 12349 West FM 1960. The teen is believed to have been dead in the room for several days.

As of now, investigators are working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the teen during his stay at the motel.

At this time, there are no suspects in the investigation and anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Police find man’s body in abandoned store

Houston police are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an abandoned store in south Houston.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Yellowstone Boulevard and Scott Street.

When officers arrived, they went into an abandoned convenience store and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt trauma.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for any information on the unknown suspect(s) or the whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Man gets only 90 days in jail in connection to girlfriend’s death

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to just 90 days in jail in connection to the shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Alexander Valenzuela will also serve six years of deferred adjudication community supervision.

Valenzuela was initially charged with murder in the death of Ciana Castro in April 2021.

Back in October, his charge was reduced in a plea deal to aggravated assault on a family member, and serious bodily injury.

Zoo mourns loss of orangutan

The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of North America’s oldest male orangutan.

Rudi Valentino died from heart disease, just days after celebrating his 45th birthday.

The zoo says Rudi was as an incredible ambassador for his species and was known for his gentle nature and intelligent personality.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.