HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – New studies from Climate Central are showing more growing degrees throughout the country. The deeper the reds that you see in this graphic represented in the video above, show a higher percent of positive change in growing degree days from 1970 to 2021. If you don’t have an agricultural background or a green thumb, you may not be familiar with this metric.

Just like we can predict the weather, we can also predict when different crops will be ready to harvest. Farmers use Growing Degree Days (GDDs) to do this. Each crop has a different base temperature.

Let us, use a tomato for example.

A tomato has a base temperature of 50 degrees.

To score a growing degree day, you will need the average temperature for the day to be OVER this number.

(High Temperatue + Low Temperature)/ 2

EXAMPLE:

(70 degrees + 50 degrees ) / 2

= 60

60 – 50 = 10!

A high of 70 and a low of 50 degrees would give us 10 GDDs.

Base numbers for different crops:

Wheat- 40

Potato- 45

Corn- 50

Base numbers for different insects:

Corn rootworm- 44

Alfalfa weevil- 48

Green Cloverworm- 52

We are projected to continue to see this rise in growing degree days throughout the years to come. What impacts will this bring to us in southeast Texas?

Plants will likely grow more rapidly, and we could see longer growing seasons. Now, this could be a blessing and a curse, considering plants like oak, cedar, and ragweed will also take advantage of the primed conditions. These are the culprit of many allergy sufferers in town.

We may also see the rise in insects that feed on farmland crops, encouraging landowners to use pesticides.

Longer seasons could also put a little extra stress on our irrigation systems.