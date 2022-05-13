HOUSTON (KIAH) — Booker T, a Houston-born and bred wrestler who was a six-time champion in both the WWE and WCW and a WWE Hall-of-Famer, has brought his wresting promotion back to CW39.

Professional wrestling has had a presence on CW39 since the 1970s, when legendary promoter Paul Boesch hosted a Saturday night wrestling show for over 20 years, making Houston a hotbed for pro wrestling.

Boesch’s show featured all the big names in wrestling, including Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Harley Race, The Junkyard Dog, Bruiser Brody, Ted DiBiase, and Gino Hernandez, just to name a few.

When the WWE came to Houston in the mid 1980s, CW39 also broadcasted their shows that featured legends like Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Bret “Hitman” Hart.

Today, a new kind brand of pro wrestling is back on the air, as the Reality of Wrestling comes back to CW39 on Saturday nights at 1 a.m., showcasing the fresh new stars of wrestling as they work to climb to the top.

Booker T, along with his wife, “Queen” Sharmell, has owned and operated ROH for the last 17 years, producing the shows out of an arena in Texas City. They are giving young wrestlers from Texas and all over the U.S. their big start in the pro wrestling field.

We talked with Booker T about his memories of Houston Wrestling and Boesch, and his role with ROH.

Watch Reality of Wrestling on Saturday nights at 1 a.m. on CW39 Houston.