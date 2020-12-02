Jobs: Hewlett-Packard is hiring for new Spring, Texas intl. headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 01: Packages of HP ink cartridges ares displayed at a Best Buy store June 1, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Hewlett-Packard Co. announced today that they plan to cut 9,000 jobs over several years as they invest $1 billion to automate data centers and make operational changes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPRING, TX (CW39) Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the latest tech giant to leave Silicon Valley. They are moving its world headquarters from California to Spring, Texas, north of the Houston area.

The move mean of jobs for the area, 61 positions are open now with more to come when it debuts locally in 2022. Spring, Tx Jobs for Hewlett-Packard

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses solely on information technology and solutions, is not to be confused with HP Inc., which focuses on computer hardware and printers.

HP Inc. actually houses an existing location in Spring. HPE and HP Inc. spurred from their corporate predecessor Hewlett-Packard.

HPE describes itself as “the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere.”

As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region. Antonio Neri, the company’s CEO

The company is ranked 109th on the list of Fortune 500 companies.