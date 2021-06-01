June 2: Houston ISD hosting final Supersite Community Distribution

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston Independent School District is hosting its final Neighborhood Supersite community distribution.
The distribution will take place Wednesday, June 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive.
This is the last opportunity for families to pick up student meals, family food boxes, hand sanitizer and face masks. No further community distributions are scheduled.
