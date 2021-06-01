June 3 – 6: Houston International Sports Film Festival

HOUSTON (CW39) — The first annual Houston International Sports Film Festival is this week!

June 3 – June 6, Houstonians will have the opportunity to view sports films and documentaries –from basketball to tennis. Food trucks will be on-site with refreshments and snacks for sale.

Conceived of by Houstonian Josh Merwin, the film festival showcases the relationship between sports and life. The films to be screened at Discovery Green touch on themes of sports, racial equality and kidney donation. Merwin planned the festival after creating his own film “A Gift for Life,” a documentary about University of Texas baseball player Carson Kainer who needed a kidney transplant to save his life. The film will air at Discovery Green on Saturday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m.

The festival is also partnering with Houston Cinema Arts Society for a free outdoor screening of Soul Power directed by Jeffrey Levy-Hinte on Friday, June 4 at 8:15pm.

In addition to the events at Discovery Green, HISFF will have a golf tournament at the Golf Club of Houston and an afterparty at 8th Wonder Brewery. For more information, click here.