HOUSTON (CW39) Members of the Texas Southern University community are honoring Juneteenth at a variety of events – both on- and off-campus, as well as virtually, over the next two weeks.

Texas Southern University has a unique connection to Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, TX, were notified of their freedom. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced the end of slavery. However, this news came almost two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. TSU alumnus and former state representative, the late Al Edwards (’66), initiated legislation to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Texas. As a freshman state representative, Edwards, commonly known as “Mr. Juneteenth,” introduced the holiday in under House Bill 1016, which was signed into law in 1980.

Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the horrific period in our nation’s history and acknowledge the perseverance of our ancestors. Texas Southern University is committed to facilitating discourse and leading critical conversations, in the Houston region and around the state of Texas, to study and learn from our past as we charter innovative pathways for our future and continue to transform lives. TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

Juneteenth: The Journey to Freedom; Sunday, June 19, 8:30-11 p.m., Miller Outdoor Theatre

Presented in partnership with Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston First and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. This performance will also be livestreamed. You can choose to watch it on the Miller Outdoor Theater website here, the YouTube Channel here, or Facebook here!