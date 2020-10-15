Kamala Harris gets straight to the point about fly, cancels travel after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HOUSTON (CW39) In case this was keeping you up at night – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has confirmed she did notice the fly that landed on Vice President Pence’s head during their debate earlier this month.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Harris about it last night. Harris replied with a smile and nodded yes.

Maddow then asked if Harris had any instinct to let Pence know about the now-famous fly.

Harris jokingly answered, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else.”

Have you seen “The Fly” costumes out for Halloween?

Here’s a look at that video:

Shifting to the pandemic, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.

