HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Texas high school heavyweights will meet in the 6A Division II state semifinals on Saturday, and CW39 will have all the action between Katy and Austin Westlake!

Katy has its usual dominant self this season, going 14-0 as the Tigers attempt to repeat as state champions and win its 10th title in school history. Katy had to hold off a tough challenge by Summer Creek last Saturday in the Region III final, winning 34-31.

Westlake is no stranger in making deep playoff runs, as the Chaperrals went undefeated last season to win the 6A Division I state title last year. Westlake has been strong on both sides of the ball in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 250 to 23, including a 70-7 win over Austin Vandegrift in the Region IV final.

The semifinal game will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium on the campus of Baylor University in Waco. The game will be both on-air on CW39 and online at CW39.com.

Also, the other 6A Division II state semifinal game between Tomball and Denton Guyer will also be live-streamed on CW39.com, courtesy of our sister station in Dallas-Fort Worth. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday from McLane Stadium.