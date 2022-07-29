HOUSTON (CW39) Actor, singer and songwriter, Kris Kristofferson is releasing a new album of his performance at Gilley’s back in 1981.

Krisofferson will release the track on all music he played that was recorded with a live band on stage at the legendary music and dance hall – Who are we kidding? Gilley’s was a ‘honkey tonk.’ The same one where 1980 film Urban Cowboy was filmed.

Gilley’s was co-owned by country music legend Mickey Gilley.

Live at Gilley’s – Pasadena, TX: September 15th, 1981 will be released on September 2nd via New West Records.

The previously unreleased 15-song set was recorded on the final date of Kristofferson’s 1981 tour. Members of his band at the time are featured on the album. They are Stephen Bruton, Billy Swan, Donnie Fritts, Tommy McClure, Glen Clark, and Sammy Creason.

The album also features music legend Mickey Gilley, and pieces of music written by the legendary George Strait, and Billy Swan.