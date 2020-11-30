Kroger, Zero Hunger Zero Waste to feed millions of families

HOUSTON (CW39) — Kroger and the Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation plan to provide 5 million meals to families through their Community Care Holiday Drive.

Nov. 30 through Dec. 30, Kroger shoppers can donate a hunger box filled with non-perishable goods for $7.50 or donate $1 or $5 dollars at the register to help families in need.

“Holidays are traditionally a time of increased need, but this holiday season the need is greater than ever before,” says Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. “We are serving clients we had before COVID as well as many who have never sought food assistance before. Help from supporters like Kroger are helping us to meet demand. The Community Care Food Drive is helping to fill pantries and provide hope during a difficult holiday season.”

The boxes contain products such as pasta, pasta sauce and peanut butter. They will go directly to six local food banks across Greater Houston and SW Louisiana — including the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brazos Valley Food Bank, SE Texas Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.