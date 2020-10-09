LIVE CAMS: Category 2 Hurricane Delta to make landfall Friday night

HOUSTON (CW39) Constable Alan Rosen and partners will unveil an Eviction Assistance Program designed to create meaningful resources to help people facing eviction navigate pandemic eviction challenges.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Mobile Command post will be in use at 1215 Pinemont Dr. & Ella with leaders from the South Texas College of Law Houston, the Eviction Defense Coalition and the Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation.