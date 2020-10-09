LIVE CAMS: Category 2 Hurricane Delta to make landfall Friday night

GALVESTON, TX (CW39) – Friday afternoon around 1:30pm, Hurricane Delta was downgraded to Category 2.
Island cameras have an eye on Galveston Island as Major Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana area along the Gulf Coast.
Major Hurricane Delta will further move into the northwest Gulf waters today and (has weakened) as a combination of cooler waters and an increase in shear causes it to weaken modestly before making landfall over Southwest Louisiana. This will also cause the wind field to expand, which has prompted the issuance of a tropical storm warning along the SE Texas coast.Galveston Island Facebook page
