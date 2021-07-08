LIVE: Texas legislature’s special session starts today. Here’s how much it’ll cost

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How much does it cost for the Texas legislature to run a special session?

While numbers can vary, estimates say it could cost more than $1 million.

A special session in Texas can last no more than 30 days, and while it can end before that threshold, every day it goes on means more tax dollars.

Rep. Erin Zwiener says estimates for a full 30-day session could cost up to $1.3 million. According to the Legislative Budget Board, lawmakers make $600 for the month plus a per diem of $221 every day the session continues.

“If we gaveled out early, we would not continue to collect per diem,” Zwiener said. “So, it could cost less if we get our work done quickly, but if we work the whole 30 days, $1.3 million.”

During the regular session, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the part of the state budget bill that would fund the Texas Legislature. He did in protest after House Democrats left the chamber in protest of a bill that would change election rules in the state, but Abbott says he will let the legislature look at restoring their funding during this session.