LIVE: Texas legislature’s special session starts today. Here’s how much it’ll cost

The CW39 Houston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How much does it cost for the Texas legislature to run a special session?

While numbers can vary, estimates say it could cost more than $1 million.

A special session in Texas can last no more than 30 days, and while it can end before that threshold, every day it goes on means more tax dollars.

Rep. Erin Zwiener says estimates for a full 30-day session could cost up to $1.3 million. According to the Legislative Budget Board, lawmakers make $600 for the month plus a per diem of $221 every day the session continues.

“If we gaveled out early, we would not continue to collect per diem,” Zwiener said. “So, it could cost less if we get our work done quickly, but if we work the whole 30 days, $1.3 million.”

During the regular session, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the part of the state budget bill that would fund the Texas Legislature. He did in protest after House Democrats left the chamber in protest of a bill that would change election rules in the state, but Abbott says he will let the legislature look at restoring their funding during this session.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa latest - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain chances, highs Wednesday - Star Harvey

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss