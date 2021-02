HOUSTON (CW39) Hopefully things are just a little cooler all across the state of Texas this week. We sure deserve some nice weather and we're getting that today. It is a little cooler in parts of Texas as Arctic Air stays north. Right now for example, Midland near Odessa is at 30 degrees right now. So yes, there's a light freeze going on there.

Nationwide at the moment, there's no extremely cold temperatures. At the coldest we've got some spots in the 20's. So that Arctic Air is up in Canada for today. Throughout this upcoming week, that Arctic Air is going to stay up in Canada for the next several days all the way into the upcoming Sunday.