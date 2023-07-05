HOUSTON (CW39) – The 4th of July is Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s favorite holiday! This year was extra special as she participated in her first ever Freedom Over Texas event firework show, which is very well know for it jaw-droppingly music synced display over Eleanor Tinsley Park. City officials such as Mayor Turner even joined in on celebrating America’s birthday! He was singing and dancing to the live bands just like the rest of the crowd.

Headlining on the main stage was Chris Young! A well known country singer who is also a big fan of the Houston Rodeo. His hit songs including “Gettin’ You Home” and “Lonely Eyes” had thousands of Houstonians up on their feet singing along.

The firework display was simply MAGICAL. No doubt that all were pleased with the display that OOOZED Houston/ Texas/ and American pride!