METRO releases MLK Day schedule

HOUSTON (CW39) — METRO has released its schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

METRO will operate normal weekday service for all services on MLK Day.

A METRORail Red Line service interruption is currently in effect. Click here for more information.

METRO’s Customer Service Call Center, 713-635-4000, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following will be CLOSED:

METRO RideStores and Lost & Found

METROLift Reservation and Customer Service offices



METROLift subscription trips will not be impacted on Jan. 18. If you do not plan to ride that day, please call to cancel your trip.

To schedule trips for Jan. 18, or Jan. 19, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Friday, Jan. 15, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.