HOUSTON (CW39) – On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, METRO Board Members and executive leadership gathered with community stakeholders and elected officials to celebrate the unveiling of the Authority’s new Post Oak Road Pedestrian Bridge.

METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran expressed his excitement for the completion of the project, adding that its construction is a testament to METRO’s commitment to enhancing mobility and improving the quality of life for residents across the region.

“Construction on this project began in February 2022, and anticipation has been building ever since,” said Ramabhadran. “Personally, I’ve visited this site several times during construction and throughout the last month. It’s incredibly satisfying to witness people already benefiting from this bridge to reach their destinations.”

The 14-foot-wide, 600-foot-long steel truss bridge spans over 17 lanes of the Katy Freeway, and provides pedestrians and bicyclists with a safe and convenient option to cross from one side of the freeway to the other. The bridge also facilitates travel to and from METRO’s Northwest Transit Center and is a crucial link to destinations like Memorial Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.