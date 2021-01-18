Houston Happenings – MLK Day of Service at Hope Farms

HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) — Everyone wants to grow in the New Year. That includes produce! During COVID-19 more people have started gardening and farming.

On today, MLK Day of Service, CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is back in Sunnyside Houston, for more about why it’s so important to give back. On this MLK Day of Service it’s about “what have you done for someone else today?”

Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms has open volunteer days on Wednesday and Saturday. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood, has long been considered a “food desert.”

Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/