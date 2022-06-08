HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Authorities have turned a baby over to its mother after the father was accused of abandoning his infant baby alone in a parking lot.

Authorities with the Constable Mark Herman’s Office said it was Sunday June 5, when deputies responded to the parking lot of 10900 block of FM 1960 West near Jones Road in northwest Harris County. The responded in reference to a welfare check of an abandoned infant in that parking lot. Upon arriving, deputies located the 11 month old infant in a stroller. The witness advised the infant was left abandoned in the heat and sun (97 degrees outside) for over twenty minutes.

While investigating the case, the father returned and said he forgot his baby. He was detained and identified as Felix Vazquez.

Vazquez was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

Child Protective Services was contacted and informed the facts of this case. The infant was released to the mother who arrived to the scene.

Felix Vazquez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 10. Constable Mark Herman