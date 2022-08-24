Arizona vets see rise in the number of pets that get sick from eating their owners marijuana.

OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan – An unknown illness is sickening and killing dozens of dogs in one Michigan county, and there are signs the virus is spreading to other states.

The canines exhibit signs of a parvo-like illness. but according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, many of the dogs are being tested for parvo with results coming back negative. Then within a few days of showing symptoms, most of the dogs pass away. A majority of the dogs are under the age of 2.

Now, veterinarians are racing to determine if the virus is highly contagious and if there are treatments.

State and federal agencies are investigating. While they believe the virus is most likely are variant of parvo, they share similar symptoms, including:

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain and bloating

Lack of energy

Vomiting and diarrhea

“In the short term, while this is all still getting figured out, I think we should treat it a lot like when we first have had COVID come out.” advised veterinarian Dr. Erin Schroeder. “We need to take precautions, wash your hands, make sure you pick up feces, that your pet leaves, maybe avoid those really very populated areas where other dogs go.”

No particular dog breed is being impacted more than others. But puppies and elderly dogs are at the highest risk.