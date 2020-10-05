HOUSTON (CW39) Fans of the hugely successful television series CSI – Crime Scene Investigation are awaiting news on a pending re-boot of the original program, a project that was in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The writer who created the show and its successful spin offs has taken on a new challenge – trying to save and improve the lives of young Americans.
Mystery Wire has the story.
- Mystery Wire: Exclusive interview with TV legend Anthony Zuiker
- Drivers with these cars are most likely to speed
- State of Texas: Lawmakers weigh ‘solutions’ proposed for education equity during pandemic
- Millions qualify for free monthly cell phone service. Are you one of them?
- Houston BBWAA announces 2020 award winners