HOUSTON (KIAH) Meeting an astronaut is often a once in a lifetime dream. Well, during Black History Month, one school system is making that dream become a reality for some local students.

NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins made a special visit to “YES” Prep Northwest Secondary School. The goal is to give students a chance to meet a modern-day hero who has spent time in outer space. As the first black woman to serve a long duration mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), her visit can also help ignite the student’s potential and encourage them to become who and whatever they want to become.

Watkins was able to talk about her life before and now as an astronaut, share highlights from her remarkable career, along with what it was like to spend 170 days living and working in space.

NASA selected Watkins to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class, where she completed two years of training as an astronaut candidate before her flight assignment.

Watkins completed her first spaceflight as a mission specialist on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 for launch and landing and served as a flight engineer on ISS for nearly six months doing research and maintaining the orbit science complex over her two increments, Expedition 67 and 68.

And meeting her face to face was not just a thrill for these students, but the opportunity of a lifetime to see how dreams can become a reality.