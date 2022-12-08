HOUSTON (CW39) – Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

Best Friends has partnered with over 600 shelters and rescues for the holiday campaign. The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families.

As a special holiday treat, you are invited to the CAP Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10th. West Houston Subaru will be sponsoring 50% adoption fees, and adopters who wear an Ugly Holiday Sweater will have their adoption fee completely waived.

Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) will be open throughout the weekend from 11am – 5pm for adoptions. All adoptable pets can be viewed on their website with informative pet bios. Adoption fee includes spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccinations, microchip, Heartworm/FeLV testing and more.

“There’s no better way to spread holiday cheer this holiday season than to adopt or foster a shelter pet in need,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “By adopting a best friend, you’re giving one lucky dog or cat a home as well as creating space for another pet to be rescued. That means you become a lifesaver to two animals in need and there’s no better gift than that.”

Data released earlier this year by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters saw an increase in animal intakes that adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. The animal welfare community is in crisis, and many shelters across the country are over capacity and are needing to make difficult decisions surrounding lifesaving efforts.

Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead of buying their pet.

National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events. All this adds up to the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk due to lack of space.

If you are not ready to commit to adopting a pet, please consider becoming a foster parent to a pet in need. The CAP Foster Program provides care for hundreds of medically needy pets each year and relies on warm-hearted support from the community.

For more information, visit CAP4pets.org or follow CAP on facebook and instagram to learn more.

About CITIZENS FOR ANIMAL PROTECTION (CAP)

Citizens For Animal Protection, founded in 1972, is committed to sheltering, rescuing and placing homeless animals in loving homes; advocating respect and compassion for all animal life; providing humane education to prevent animal cruelty; and raising awareness in the community of the needs of animals. Visit www.capts4pets.org

About the Best Friends Network

The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. We are a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.