HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today is National Take Down Your Christmas tree day. In Houston Mayor Turner joined the Solid Waste Management Department for the 31st Annual Christmas Tree Mulching event Thursday morning to encourage Houstonians to take down their Christmas tree.

If you’ve still got a festive FIRE HAZARD in your living room, it’s a good day to get rid of it because today is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and if you have it up any longer, it could mean trouble for you and your family.

Real trees only last about four to five weeks at best. So if you bought yours in early December, it really is a fire hazard now. The National Fire Protection Association just put out a statement telling people it’s time to take them down. They say almost a third of Christmas tree fires happen in January.

If you’ve got a fake tree, feel free to leave it up. You’ll just look more and more like a Christmas-obsessed weirdo. A recent poll found the first week of January is the most popular time to take your tree down . . . 13% will do it later this month and 2% will leave their tree up until at least February.