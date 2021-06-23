Newsfeed Now: US will miss July 4 vaccination goal; Board crashes through car windshield on turnpike

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –Washington D.C. becoming a state was front and center on Capitol Hill Tuesday. Lawmakers and community members once again making a push for dc to become the 51st state.

White House officials acknowledged on Tuesday it will not meet President Biden’s goal of delivering at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

The family of a University of California Davis graduate is mourning after she was found dead in Russia.

A dashcam video in Ohio shows a wooden board flying off a truck and crashing into a car’s windshied on a

An 8-year-old social media sensation, nicknamed “Baby Gronk”, visited a Louisiana State University football camp to show off his skills.

