Non-Profit providing meals to seniors
A local non-profit is finding ways to continue serving free meals to people in Houston’s historic Greater Fifth Ward.
CW39s Courtney Carpenter spoke with Director of Development, Andrea Sankey with the Hester House in the Greater Fifth Ward. They have senior care, swim classes and other activities, including daily food distribution. In the midst of COVID-19, they have been able to serve about 500 people. They also have weekly wellness check for their seniors.
