Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure wave has become nearly stationary east of southern Florida. As the arctic air continues to surge toward the East Coast on Friday, the stage will be set for the low pressure wave to intensify rapidly off the southeastern U.S. Friday night.

Light snow is forecast to develop across the central Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic by Friday afternoon, before expanding toward the East Coast Friday night. By Saturday morning, winds are expected to strengthen quite a bit up and down the East Coast as a large cyclone is forecast to intensify further and track northeastward off the coast.

The bulk of the storm is expected to impact areas from eastern Long Island to coastal Massachusetts, with moderate to major impacts for the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston.

“Heavy snow is most likely in parts of New England,” the Weather Prediction Center said Wednesday morning. “Heavy snow is still possible farther south along the East Coast, including the major I-95 metropolitan areas from New York City to Washington DC, but that is more uncertain at this time.”

The National Weather Service in Boston on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, from Friday night until Saturday evening. Expected snowfall ranges from 8 to 16 inches, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.