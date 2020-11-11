Nov. 12 – Dec. 11: 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON (CW39) — Get ready for a month-long shopping extravaganza for a great cause!

The 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market will be available to all shoppers for free Nov. 12 through Dec. 11.

Due to the pandmeic, this year’s shopping experience will take place virtually. The Nutcracker Market is the largest single fundraising event for the Houston Ballet. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales supports Houston Ballet’s academy and scholarship programs.

The Virtual Market is open 24/7 and nearly 150 vendors’ booths — instead of 270 — will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s a sneak peek of a few vendors:

