HOUSTON (CW39) This seems like a really good way to make any dog, “man’s best friend.”

Oscar Mayer just announced via social media that they’re going to be giving out shoelaces that smell like BACON. The shoelaces even LOOK like strips of bacon.

If you’re interested, you can enter by tweeting the hashtags #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes by the end of the day on Thursday, April 1st.

1,500 people will randomly win laces.