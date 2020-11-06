Philadelphia PD investigating plot on election venue

Philadelphia election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the general election, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (CW39) – Late Thursday night, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania police received information that individuals armed with firearms were en route to the Philadelphia Convention Center area operating a silver hummer truck.

November, 5, 2020 at 10:20 pm, PPD officers spotted a silver Hummer truck parked and unattended at 230 N. 13th St..

Then broadcast information over police radio indicating that at 10:27 pm, two (2) PPD bicycle patrol officers observed two (2) males in possession of firearms.

A pedestrian investigation of the males revealed that neither male had a valid PA permit to carry (a firearm). That’s when the men were placed under arrest. The males acknowledged that the silver Hummer was their vehicle. An additional firearm was recovered from the inside of the Hummer.

The investigation is ongoing between the PPD and FBI. Firearms charges are pending for both males.

