Pomeroy challenges incumbent Zaffirini for District 21 Texas Senate seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Frank Pomeroy is challenging incumbent state Sen. Judith Zaffirini to represent District 21.

See the election results below:

Incumbent Democrat Zaffirini has served as a state senator since 1987. Prior to her tenure as the first Hispanic woman in the Texas Senate, she was a teacher and journalist with a Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin. She currently owns a communications firm in Laredo. While in the Texas Senate, she has championed issues such as responsible energy development as the Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee.

Republican Challenger Frank Pomeroy is the pastor for First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, the site of the mass shooting that killed 26 people in 2017. He ran to restore “civility and godliness” in the Texas Legislature and advocated for staple conservative issues such as loosening firearm restrictions and tightening border security.

State Senate District 21 is a sprawling district that stretches from the border at Laredo, through Wilson County just east of San Antonio, past San Marcos and into parts of South Austin.

Texas Senate District 21 (State of Texas Photo)