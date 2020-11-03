Republicans Fighting to Keep Texas Red

HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling Monday concerned ballots cast at drive-thru polling centers that were established during the pandemic. The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County. The county is the nation’s third-most populous and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in decades on Tuesday.

Texas is unusually shaky ground for Republicans as voters head to the polls in America’s biggest red state. The high stakes in Texas ripple beyond whether President Donald Trump is genuinely at risk of becoming the first Republican presidential nominee since 1976 to lose the Lone Star State. Democrats were also within reach of seizing the majority in the Texas House chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years. Nearly 10 million Texans cast ballots in person or by mail during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election.

POPULAR TEXAS RACES

Republican Sen. John Cornyn is facing his toughest reelection bid in 18 years against Democrat MJ Hegar. Cornyn said in the run-up to Tuesday’s election that he expected to prevail but also predicted a single-digit finish, six years after coasting to his last reelection in Texas by 27 points. His vulnerability underscored the unusual trouble Republicans up and down the ballot are suddenly confronting in America’s biggest red state. Still, Hegar faced daunting odds, not the least of which was because a Democrat hasn’t won a Senate race in Texas in more than 30 years.

