Safety tips when frying a turkey on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Harris County Precinct 4 Office of Commissioner R. Jack Cagle and H-E-B want to make sure you’re safe when frying a turkey this Thanksgiving.
For a safe and healthy Thanksgiving, follow these tips:
- Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into hot oil can cause flare-ups.
- Fill the container with the appropriate amount of oil.
- Heat the oil to the appropriate temperature, do not overheat.
- Never leave fryers unattended.
- Have an ABC fire extinguisher near your cooking station in case of an accident.
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.
