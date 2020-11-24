Safety tips when frying a turkey on Thanksgiving

The CW39 Houston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Harris County Precinct 4 Office of Commissioner R. Jack Cagle and H-E-B want to make sure you’re safe when frying a turkey this Thanksgiving.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

For a safe and healthy Thanksgiving, follow these tips:

  • Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.
  • Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into hot oil can cause flare-ups.
  • Fill the container with the appropriate amount of oil.
  • Heat the oil to the appropriate temperature, do not overheat.
  • Never leave fryers unattended.
  • Have an ABC fire extinguisher near your cooking station in case of an accident.
  • Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss