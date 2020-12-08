Santa Ana wind event means high fire danger for California mountains, foothills

HOUSTON (CW39) The big weather story across the nation right now is there’s very quiet weather for most of the country but in Southern California, it’s a Santa Ana wind event going on. Red flag warnings are being issued, which means high fire danger there super strong winds possible. There’s a high wind warning part of the mountains and foothills there.

They see winds gusting 50-60 miles per hour, so that’s a storm system and area of low pressure kicking up those winds in southern California. This thing actually ties into whether this will come our way by the end of the week and that’s what brings our next rain chance. That will be happening on Friday but until then we’ll be enjoying this dry northwest wind flow in the upper atmosphere. What that means is we’ll see very little in terms of cloud cover, humidity stays pretty low, quiet pleasant weather for us these next couple of days, and a very quiet pattern.

There’s just a lack of activity over a big part of the country as we go through the next couple of days you can see that low coming in eventually the next few days moving through northwest Mexico. That’s where we’re going to find some rain. By Thursday we’ve got rain spreading into west Texas.

Then as we continue into Friday, that rain will be getting into our area and it should last for only about a day. We’ll be in and out it look like.

Temperatures right now – we’re cold. We’ve got 40’s and some 30’s you look at their rural areas there north of Houston. We’ve got temperatures in the low 30’s right now. 72 degrees though with sunshine. So it’s going to warm up probably about 30 degrees or so today. Nice day today! Tonight again will be cold as we drop back down to the 40’s by 45 in the city. Then tomorrow even warmer as we head up to around 76.