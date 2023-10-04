HOUSTON (CW39) – Prepare for the following traffic changes along S146 for the week ahead.

The SH146 Expressway over Red Bluff Rd will open beginning at 5:00 AM on Monday 10/9/23. The northbound entrance ramp will open for northbound traffic to enter and cross the Red Bluff bridge. The southbound entrance ramp will open for traffic to cross over the Red Bluff bridge, but traffic will exit past Red Bluff and still use the Repsdorph intersection.

The northbound SH146 frontage road will be closed to through traffic north of the entrance ramp south of Red Bluff Rd continuously from 5:00 AM on Monday 10/2/23 to 5:00 PM on Monday 10/16/23. All traffic will be directed to use the northbound entrance ramp south of Red Bluff Rd. Off-duty police officers will assist local traffic to and from businesses impacted by the closure.