HOUSTON (KIAH) — The new anti-cruelty law, based on the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, will go into effect January 18 and will give local authorities like the Houston SPCA and Harris County Precinct 1 more tools in the fight against animal cruelty in the state of Texas.

One stand-out of the new law removes the mandatory 24-hour warning period for pet owners after their dog is found living in inhumane conditions.

This key element will now give us the discretion to assess critical situations and take swift action if necessary, said. Lifting this waiting period will no doubt help us save countless more lives. Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator with the Houston SPCA

The new law also prohibits the use of heavy chain restraints, requires access to drinking water and protection from extreme temperatures. It also requires adequate shelter and defines it as a structure that allows the dog to stand, turn around and lie down in a normal position. Inclement weather is clarified as rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds as well as extreme high or low temperatures. A tether must be at least 10 feet long or five times the length of the dog and the collar or harness should fit properly and not cause harm.

The Houston SPCA relies on the community to be the eyes and ears for all animals who are abused and neglected.

You can save a life by reporting animal cruelty by calling 713-869-SPCA or sharing online at www.houstonspca.org

Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA

