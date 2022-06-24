HOUSTON (CW39) The Marriott Marquis Houston is located in downtown Houston and a great way to enjoy a vacation or day trip away from home.

The pool is on the 6th floor of the Marriott Marquis Houston. You and your friends or family could spend the day floating around in the world’s only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river. Enjoy the Infinity pool on the edge of the roof top area. Enjoy hotel restaurants and bars in the area.

You can workout and steam and enjoy the fitness center. Or book a cabana and enjoy a luxurious lounge experience. A hot tub is also available as well as poolside food and drink service. The Altitude rooftop and pool bar are open to visitors. As for parking, OK great thanks for parking valet and self parking are available for free.

A Day Pass for an adult starts at $40. A spa pass for an adult starts at $40 as well. A day bed for 2 starts at $220. A Cabana for two people starts at $269. A double gazebo for a party of 10 will cost you $1200.

A pass is available for anyone Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The rooftop bar is open Monday through Thursday near and a 6 p.m..