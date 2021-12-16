‘Tis the season to help others. That’s why here at CW39 Houston, we’re joining forces with Houston’s City Wide Club once again to bring smiles and food to those in need.

Please help CW39 help our neighbors and friends in need this holiday season.

This Monday we will be collecting toys, non-perishable food and household items.

You can donate any of those items by swinging through our parking lot. We’re at 7700 Westpark Drive and Hillcroft. We will be collecting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

We hope you can help.