Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into gravestones at veterans cemetery on Memorial Day

The CW39 Houston

by: Keely Sugden/KDVR,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was arrested after her car crashed into multiple headstones at a veterans cemetery in Denver on Memorial Day, police said.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

The Denver Police Department said the suspected driver was a woman who also sideswiped two parked vehicles at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Police believe alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas was visiting her father’s gravesite when she saw a car among the headstones.

“Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan,” she tweeted. “There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt.”

She posted images of a damaged red car with headstones knocked down nearby.

The suspected driver remained at the cemetery until police arrived. No further information has been released on possible charges against the driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss